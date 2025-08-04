General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Critical Contrast

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) and McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

General Mills has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for General Mills and McCormick & Company, Incorporated, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills 2 9 4 0 2.13 McCormick & Company, Incorporated 1 5 3 1 2.40

Dividends

General Mills presently has a consensus price target of $59.73, indicating a potential upside of 22.05%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus price target of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given General Mills’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe General Mills is more favorable than McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

General Mills pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. General Mills pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McCormick & Company, Incorporated pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. General Mills has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years. General Mills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of General Mills shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of General Mills shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Mills and McCormick & Company, Incorporated”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills $19.49 billion 1.36 $2.30 billion $4.10 11.94 McCormick & Company, Incorporated $6.72 billion 2.81 $788.50 million $2.88 24.41

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than McCormick & Company, Incorporated. General Mills is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McCormick & Company, Incorporated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares General Mills and McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills 11.78% 24.88% 7.16% McCormick & Company, Incorporated 11.50% 14.43% 6.02%

Summary

General Mills beats McCormick & Company, Incorporated on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. The company also manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food; and operates ice cream parlors. It markets its products under the Annie’s, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Dunkaroos, Edgard & Cooper, Fiber One, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto’s, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Nudges, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Tastefuls, Total, Totino’s , Trix, True Chews, True Solutions, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, and Yoki brands. The company sells its products to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces. The Flavor Solutions segment includes seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors. The company was founded by Willoughby M. McCormick in 1889 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

