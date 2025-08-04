Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GEL. Wall Street Zen raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $377.35 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 236,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Further Reading

