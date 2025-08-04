Geneva Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,015,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation accounts for 2.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $123,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 132.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 32,633 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $818,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

NYSE ONTO opened at $94.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.71. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

