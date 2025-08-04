Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 576,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,007,000 after purchasing an additional 156,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 309,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after purchasing an additional 106,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,210.20. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price target on UFP Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT stock opened at $226.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.26 and a 1 year high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.49.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $148.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.59%.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

