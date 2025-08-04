GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $56.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

