Gill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.54 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

