Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 115.8% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,980,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

