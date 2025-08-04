Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In related news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $35,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,252.32. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

