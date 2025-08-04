Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in July

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, anincreaseof1,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITS opened at $74.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -3,790.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned about 0.17% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

