GoPro (GPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. GoPro has set its Q2 2025 guidance at -0.110–0.030 EPS.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 60.09% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $134,308 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPRO stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. GoPro has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoPro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GPRO Free Report ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.00% of GoPro worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down from $1.00) on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

