Graco (NYSE:GGG) and Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII) Financial Survey

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) and Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Graco has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleantech Solutions International has a beta of -2.86, suggesting that its share price is 386% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Graco alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Graco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Graco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graco $2.11 billion 6.47 $486.08 million $2.82 29.28 Cleantech Solutions International $320,000.00 N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Graco and Cleantech Solutions International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Graco has higher revenue and earnings than Cleantech Solutions International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Graco and Cleantech Solutions International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graco 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cleantech Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Graco currently has a consensus target price of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. Given Graco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Graco is more favorable than Cleantech Solutions International.

Profitability

This table compares Graco and Cleantech Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graco 22.26% 19.05% 15.77% Cleantech Solutions International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Graco beats Cleantech Solutions International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The Industrial segment provides liquid finishing equipment, paint circulating and supply pumps, paint circulating advanced control systems, plural component coating proportioners, and accessories and spare parts; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions. It also offers powder finishing products to coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema and SAT brands. The Process segment provides pumps to move and dispense chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. It also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. It sells its products through distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and home center channels, as well as to end-users. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Cleantech Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.