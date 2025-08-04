Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 368.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $2.52 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.49%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Lazar Nikolic bought 47,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 648,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,485. The trade was a 7.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,953 shares of company stock worth $138,197 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

