Green Plains (GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $578.18 million for the quarter.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $601.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Price Performance

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $7.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $515.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Plains

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Green Plains stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Green Plains worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.