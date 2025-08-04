Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.56 and its 200 day moving average is $207.08. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a twelve month low of $146.62 and a twelve month high of $241.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $584.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 758,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,732,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,056,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,870,000 after purchasing an additional 190,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the first quarter valued at $35,349,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the first quarter valued at $16,136,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the first quarter valued at $13,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

