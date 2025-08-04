GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $583,000 Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,741 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 142,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.