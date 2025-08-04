GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $613,000 Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,170 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,868,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 6.1% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 874,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

O-I Glass Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:OI opened at $12.84 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

