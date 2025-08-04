GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $635,000 Position in ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ORTHOFIX MEDICAL were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORTHOFIX MEDICAL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ORTHOFIX MEDICAL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ORTHOFIX MEDICAL by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in ORTHOFIX MEDICAL by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ORTHOFIX MEDICAL by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.82. ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

In related news, CEO Massimo Calafiore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,921.62. The trade was a 4.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,544,807 shares in the company, valued at $43,636,574.17. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 113,500 shares of company stock worth $1,394,858. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ORTHOFIX MEDICAL in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ORTHOFIX MEDICAL to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ORTHOFIX MEDICAL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

