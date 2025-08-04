GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $606,000 Investment in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

RCKY stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $187.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.35.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $105.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.54 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

