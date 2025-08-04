GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,241,000 after buying an additional 435,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,457,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after buying an additional 223,522 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 22,107.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 160,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after buying an additional 159,837 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,051,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,112,000 after buying an additional 132,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Price Performance
UFP Industries stock opened at $97.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $141.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24.
UFP Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.
