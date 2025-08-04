Harbour Investments Inc. Has $801,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

