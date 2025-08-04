Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $551,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $566,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,732.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $263.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $270.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.