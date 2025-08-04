Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $204.37 million for the quarter. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 2.2%
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $34.40 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,330,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 33,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
