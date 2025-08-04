Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 394 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 929.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 55.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 112.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. FOX’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.