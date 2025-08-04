HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 936 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $2,841,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of EXP stock opened at $220.33 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.