HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 841 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,847 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 214,087 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25,132.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 211,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,916,000 after purchasing an additional 199,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,789,000 after purchasing an additional 143,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $265.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.47. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.43.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

