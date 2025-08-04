HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HII shares. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $269.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $293.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

