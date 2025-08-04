HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $720.00 to $774.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on argenex from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on argenex in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.81.

ARGX stock opened at $673.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39. argenex has a 1 year low of $475.65 and a 1 year high of $689.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.29.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in argenex by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in argenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in argenex by 56.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in argenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in argenex in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

