Head-To-Head Comparison: BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) & Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Bimini Capital Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $244.77 million 2.75 -$131.98 million ($0.22) -23.50 Bimini Capital Management $11.90 million 0.85 -$1.31 million ($0.06) -16.83

Analyst Ratings

Bimini Capital Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bimini Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for BrightSpire Capital and Bimini Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 1 0 4 0 2.60 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus price target of $6.79, indicating a potential upside of 31.37%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital -16.92% 7.74% 2.21% Bimini Capital Management -4.70% -8.66% -0.43%

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats Bimini Capital Management on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

