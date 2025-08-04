Head-To-Head Contrast: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) vs. First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and First Resource Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 16.13% 9.51% 1.02% First Resource Bancorp 15.37% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

64.9% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Bank and First Resource Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $229.43 million N/A $42.24 million $1.51 9.70 First Resource Bancorp $37.81 million 1.35 $5.31 million $2.06 8.25

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Bank and First Resource Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Bank currently has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.81%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Summary

First Bank beats First Resource Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, and Glen Mills Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides personal financial statements; credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer of funds, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, signature guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, e-statements, and stop payments, as well as telephone, messaging and text, online, and mobile banking services. First Resource Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

