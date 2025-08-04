Head-To-Head Review: Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) & Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) and Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intchains Group and Edenred, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edenred 0 2 0 0 2.00

Intchains Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 240.07%. Given Intchains Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intchains Group is more favorable than Edenred.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group 8.24% 3.22% 3.00% Edenred N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intchains Group and Edenred’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Intchains Group and Edenred”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $38.60 million 4.23 $7.05 million $0.08 34.00 Edenred $3.09 billion 2.17 $548.62 million N/A N/A

Edenred has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group.

Volatility and Risk

Intchains Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edenred has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intchains Group beats Edenred on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

About Edenred

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services. The company also offers mobility solutions comprising Ticket Log for light vehicle fleet management; Ticket Fleet Pro and Ticket Cargo for truck fleet management; Ticket Car for employees to pay for fuel and other business travel expenses; UTA Edenred for paying tolls, optimize routes, pay for roadside assistance and truck servicing, and for VAT reimbursement; fuel cards; and refund services for VAT and excise duties. In addition, it provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment, invoice processing automation, and salary card solutions. Edenred SE was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

