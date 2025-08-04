Head to Head Review: Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) and NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT)

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) and NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zeo Energy and NextNRG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeo Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 NextNRG 0 0 0 1 4.00

NextNRG has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.44%. Given NextNRG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextNRG is more favorable than Zeo Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

10.6% of NextNRG shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.2% of Zeo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.7% of NextNRG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNRG has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zeo Energy and NextNRG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeo Energy $73.24 million 1.66 -$3.19 million ($0.57) -4.32 NextNRG $27.77 million 5.58 -$16.19 million ($6.67) -0.19

Zeo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NextNRG. Zeo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextNRG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zeo Energy and NextNRG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeo Energy -11.41% N/A -15.55% NextNRG -59.56% N/A -180.71%

Summary

NextNRG beats Zeo Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

About NextNRG

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

