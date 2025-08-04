Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Down 38.9%

Shares of HCTI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.88. Healthcare Triangle has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $473.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

