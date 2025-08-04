Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 670,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 376,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Hemostemix Trading Down 16.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hemostemix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.