Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 670,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 376,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.