Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 670,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 376,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Hemostemix Stock Down 16.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
