Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 670,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 376,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$14.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

