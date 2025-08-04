Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 670,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 376,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Hemostemix Trading Down 16.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

