Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $212.12 million for the quarter.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.53. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.68 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $650.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 164,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,862.60. The trade was a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 91,982 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

