Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NYSE:HESM opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,356,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,605,000 after buying an additional 6,251,664 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,969,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,288,000 after buying an additional 1,118,245 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,453,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after buying an additional 857,669 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,735,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,640,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

