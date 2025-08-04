Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) vs. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Critical Survey

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million 1.42 $10.80 million $0.27 1.52 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $6.45 million 3.28 $4.23 million $0.08 5.65

Hugoton Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Hugoton Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 59.81% 35.19% 35.19%

Risk and Volatility

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

