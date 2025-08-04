IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,237,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,372 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

