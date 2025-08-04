IFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 17,375 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $63.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $745.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

