IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 7,556.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

ITRN opened at $38.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $769.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.89. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

