IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $192.76 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

