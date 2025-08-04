IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FXI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $36.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

