iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iHeartMedia worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iHeartMedia by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 789,170 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,499,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 436,656 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 661,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 400,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,441,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,418,494.58. This trade represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.81 on Monday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $267.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

