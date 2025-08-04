Immunovant (IMVT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Immunovant to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Immunovant Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMVT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $50,910.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 204,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,279.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $43,287.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,123.75. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,869 shares of company stock valued at $140,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after acquiring an additional 329,354 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Immunovant by 8.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

