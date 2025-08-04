Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $162,000. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

EJAN opened at $32.17 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

