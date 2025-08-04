Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4,136.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.