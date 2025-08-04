Insurance Stocks To Watch Now – August 2nd

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, SoFi Technologies, and Caterpillar are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that underwrite and provide insurance policies—such as life, health, property, or casualty coverage—to individuals and businesses. These firms generate revenue by collecting premiums, paying out claims, and investing the premiums until liabilities come due. Investors often view insurance stocks as having defensive characteristics because of their relatively steady cash flows and dividend‐paying histories. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.64 on Friday, reaching $302.63. The company had a trading volume of 88,785,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,739,856. The stock has a market cap of $976.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.93, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.22 and its 200-day moving average is $311.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.40. 39,874,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,268,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $472.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $406.11 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 89,110,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,996,248. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT stock traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.85. 4,027,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.36. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

